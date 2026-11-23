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Bayern Munich have again criticised the Canadian federation over its handling of Alphonso Davies. Michael Olise looks set to miss the next match. Bayern news and rumours.

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Bayern Munich news: Jan-Christian Dreesen hits out at Canada again over Alphonso Davies

Jan-Christian Dreesen has renewed Bayern Munich's criticism of the Canadian federation and national-team coach Jesse Marsch.

“We did not respond to Marsch again after the nonsense he spouted,” the German record champions' chief executive said during a visit to a fan club on Sunday. “When a player goes away with his national team and our doctors think he should be treated with care, they communicate with the national-team doctor. If there is mutual respect, a national team also takes care and gives him a rest. Unfortunately, that is not the case with every federation.”

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Dreesen was responding to recent comments by Marsch, who, in an interview with OneSoccer, had accused Bayern Munich of showing a dismissive attitude towards the Canadian national team : “I don’t get the impression that Bayern Munich give a damn about the Canadian national team,” said the former RB Salzburg coach.

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The dispute centres on the handling of Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies. In March last year, he tore a cruciate ligament while playing for Canada in an inconsequential Nations League match and spent several months out.

Canada had initially played down concerns. Doctors diagnosed the severity of the injury only when Davies returned to the Bavarian capital, prompting Dreesen to threaten legal action . After talks to clear the air a few months later, however, Bayern decided against filing a lawsuit.

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Davies suffered another injury while with his national team in early November, although this one appears less serious. A torn muscle fibre in his thigh will still keep him out of Bayern's team until the end of the year. “When a player comes back injured and is out for several weeks, that is your problem as a club. You wish there were more consideration, because the clubs bear the financial and sporting risk,” Dreesen complained.

Sporting director Max Eberl had already responded to Marsch's comments last Friday, after the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln. Asked about Bayern's relationship with the Canadian federation, Eberl replied pointedly: “Sometimes it’s better to stay silent.”

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Bayern Munich rumour: Michael Olise looks set to miss Champions League match

Michael Olise's return date remains unclear, but the Bayern Munich attacking star looks set to miss the upcoming Champions League match against OSC Lille.

According to Bild, the France international was still on crutches on Saturday, a day after injury forced him off against 1. FC Köln (1-1).

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The crutches are meant to take pressure off the bruising around Olise's metatarsal bones and toe joints. He is also apparently wearing a special boot, a so-called VACOped brace, to protect the injured area from external impacts as much as possible. A quick return for the match against Lille is described as “rather unlikely”.

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