Bayern Munich, news and rumours: "More mature than Yamal!" Rummenigge on Bayern's plan with Michael Olise

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Bayern Munich, news: Rummenigge on Olise's contract and the comparison with Yamal

Bayern Munich are doing their best to stay calm amid rumours over a possible departure for superstar Michael Olise, but one thing is clear: "At some point, they will have to talk to him and submit an appropriate offer." Supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that in an interview with Munich's Abendzeitung.

Olise is under contract with the German record champions until summer 2029, but Bayern's bosses want to extend that early until 2031. Reports say his salary would rise to around 25 million euros as part of the deal, putting the France international alongside top earners such as Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. Rummenigge believes Olise is the best right winger in the world alongside Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, although he rates the Bayern star as "at the moment even more mature".

An extension and pay rise would strengthen Bayern's already solid position if interested clubs such as Real Madrid or Liverpool come in with offers. Rumours also suggest the decision-makers in Munich are considering including a hefty release clause in any deal with Olise. The figure is said to be 250 million euros.

Rummenigge did not put a timetable on talks with the 24-year-old. Max Eberl, Bayern's board member for sport, and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen are working towards the summer of 2027 to find out "whether there is a tendency towards an extension from his side or not", as Eberl said.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: FCB branch in Birmingham?

Last summer, a few clubs took a look at Munich and Min-jae Kim's situation. The centre-back was seen as a sale candidate at Bayern, but he stayed on the Isar and has already underlined his value to Vincent Kompany's team with strong displays in the still young season.

According to the Bild podcast Bayern-Insider, one of the clubs interested in the summer, Europa League winners Aston Villa, are still monitoring Kim and want to sign him in the summer of 2027. Kim's contract in Munich runs until 2028. But the supposedly shaky sale candidate has now apparently become a candidate for an extension. Bayern's bosses want to open talks with the 29-year-old South Korean in the autumn, according to Sport Bild.

Should Kim move to Birmingham, he would link up with two former team-mates there. Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson have both been under contract with Villa since this summer.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Former Mainz player was close to moving to FCB

Jeremiah St. Juste came within a whisker of joining Bayern in 2022. "I was so close, and then I dislocated my shoulder," the Feyenoord Rotterdam defender told Voetbal International. "I had surgery on both shoulders that year because it was necessary. I never had any problems again afterwards, but the transfer still did not happen."

Borussia Dortmund were also said to be interested in the Dutchman, along with Bayern, but both clubs hesitated. St. Juste eventually moved from Mainz to Sporting Lisbon. This summer, the centre-back joined Feyenoord. Former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to have been a major advocate of St. Juste.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Tomas Araujo remains an issue at FCB

Last summer, Bayern were said to have Araujo of Benfica Lisbon on their radar. According to the Bild podcast Bayern Insider, the Munich club would only have pushed for the 24-year-old centre-back if either Min-jae Kim or Hiroki Ito had left. Both defenders stayed, and Araujo remains at Benfica, where the Portugal international (six caps) is under contract until summer 2031.

Even so, Araujo is still said to be in Bayern's notebooks and could become an issue again at a later date, according to Bayern Insider.

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