More news and rumours about Bayern Munich:

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Bayern Munich, news: Eberl considers sale of Hiroki Ito

Sporting director Max Eberl can imagine selling Hiroki Ito in this transfer window. "If there should be any thought of a move for Hiroki Ito, because he himself realises that things will be difficult, then we will deal with it," Eberl said in a media round on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Japanese defender can play across the back line, but faces fierce competition in both of his preferred positions. At left-back, Alphonso Davies (according to Eberl, unsellable despite rumours to the contrary) and new signing Nathaniel Brown are competing for minutes. In central defence, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are seen as first choice, with Min-Jae Kim the first alternative.

Ito joined from VfB Stuttgart in 2024 for 23.5 million euros and is under contract until 2028. Recurring injury problems held him back in his first two years at Bayern Munich. Apart from Ito, Joao Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza are also all expected to leave the club.

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Bayern Munich, news: Eberl speaks about Saibari injury

Max Eberl has provided an update on new signing Ismael Saibari. At the presentation of Nathaniel Brown, Bayern Munich's sporting director said the Moroccan will not travel on the upcoming Asia tour with the squad after suffering an injury at the recent World Cup.

"Ismael is already raring to go. Ideally, he would already be taking part in the Asia tour too. But for now he should calmly complete his rehab first, so that he is fully available again after the trip. Then we hope we can do the final phase of pre-season completely with him," said Eberl.

Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl will also miss the Asia trip: "Neither Serge nor Lennart will be travelling with us. It makes no sense to do two eleven-hour flights while in rehab."

Jamal Musiala is also out after undergoing a minor operation following the World Cup. "With Jamal, there was of course this serious injury," said Eberl. "He has now hopefully taken the final step with the removal of the plate. Hopefully that frees him up a little symbolically. It has not been easy for him because expectations were high. His own as well."

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Bayern Munich: The summer schedule after the 2026 World Cup