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Bayern Munich are wary of making signings in the approaching winter window. Injuries have forced Michael Olise and Harry Kane to cancel their fan club visits. Bayern news and rumours.

More articles and news about Bayern Munich:

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Bayern Munich news: Herbert Hainer and Jan-Christian Dreesen sceptical about winter transfers

Herbert Hainer and Jan-Christian Dreesen sounded cautious about possible winter signings for Bayern Munich at the club's annual general meeting on Saturday.

“The fact is that this is a situation we didn’t expect. On the other hand, things look like this: Luis Diaz is coming back, Phonzie (Alphonso Davies) will be fit again in two weeks, Serge (Gnabry) is also gradually returning to training, so I don’t think we need to act during the winter break,” president Hainer said, summing up the current situation at Germany's record champions.

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Hainer also urged caution over winter transfers. “If we had to, Bayern Munich would always be able to act. It’s not what we want and, looking back, we weren’t that happy with signings made in the winter or in the final days of the transfer window,” Hainer said.

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Chief executive Dreesen echoed that view, saying winter transfers had so far “not been on the agenda”. Bayern first had to “wait for the returning players. Jamal Musiala has returned, and a few others are close: Luis Diaz, Alphonso Davies. Then we’ll see how we deal with that in the winter. As things stand, we don’t intend to do much.”

But circumstances can change quickly in football. “We saw that yesterday. Who would have thought we’d lose Harry Kane for several months because of that completely unnecessary action by an opposing player? That’s why it’s difficult to give updates on where things stand. They usually come back to haunt you,” Dreesen said.

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Dreesen added that replacing a striker like Harry Kane would not be easy. “He has a unique way of bringing our game to life and setting the tempo. The coach will find the right answers, I’m absolutely sure of that.”

On Friday evening, the England international striker suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear in the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Cologne . Bayern expect him to miss several months.

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Michael Olise also picked up an injury against Cologne , although he could return against Hamburg next weekend. Bayern are currently without Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz too.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Michael Olise and Harry Kane cancel fan club visits

Injuries have apparently forced Harry Kane and Michael Olise to cancel their fan club visits scheduled for Sunday, according to Bild.

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The two Bayern Munich stars were due to visit the “FC Bayern Fanclub Rot-Weisse-Traun” in Traunstein (Kane) and the “Schiltberger Bajuwaren” near Augsburg, but their injuries have put paid to those plans.

Kane tore his syndesmosis ligament against 1. FC Cologne on Friday and will miss several months. Olise also suffered an injury against Cologne, but sustained “only” a minor bruise and could return against Hamburg next weekend.

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Bayern Munich news: Pep Guardiola full of praise for Vincent Kompany

Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany.

“He was my captain at Manchester City. He helped me a great deal when I took over as City coach, and you could already see back then that he would become a great coach. I’m incredibly happy that he’s now here in the Bundesliga,” the Spanish coach said in an interview with Bundesliga Magazin.

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Since stepping down as Manchester City head coach last summer, Guardiola has had more time to follow the Bundesliga. He coached Bayern Munich from the touchline between 2013 and 2016. “Of course, I now have more time to follow the Bundesliga again – and Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany in particular,” Guardiola said.

The Spaniard has almost exclusively fond memories of his three years at Säbener Straße: “Our time in Munich was the happiest time for us as a family. Our children were five, nine and twelve years old. Back then, we were all together. Today they keep in touch with mum and dad via their phones or social media.”

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