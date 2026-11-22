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Bayern Munich are sceptical about making signings in the approaching winter transfer window. Injuries have also forced Michael Olise and Harry Kane to miss their fan club visits.

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Bayern Munich news: Herbert Hainer and Jan-Christian Dreesen cautious about winter transfers

Herbert Hainer and Jan-Christian Dreesen played down the prospect of winter transfers for Bayern Munich at the club's annual general meeting on Saturday.

“The fact is that this is a situation we did not expect. On the other hand, Luis Diaz is coming back, Phonzie (Alphonso Davies) will be fit again in two weeks, and Serge (Gnabry) is also gradually returning to training, so I don’t think we need to act during the winter break,” president Hainer said, summing up the current situation at Germany's record champions.

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Hainer also urged caution over winter transfers. “If it were necessary, Bayern Munich would always be able to act. It is not what we want and, looking back, we weren’t so happy with signings made in winter or in the final days of the transfer window,” Hainer said.

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Chief executive Dreesen struck a similar note. He said winter transfers had so far “not been on the agenda”, with Bayern first needing to “wait for the returning players”. “Jamal Musiala has returned, and several others are close: Luis Diaz, Alphonso Davies. Then we’ll see how we deal with it in winter. As things stand, we don’t intend to make any major moves.”

Dreesen cautioned that circumstances can change quickly in football. “We saw that yesterday. Who would have thought we would lose Harry Kane for several months because of that completely unnecessary action by the opposing player? That’s why it’s difficult to give updates on where things stand. They usually come back to haunt you,” Dreesen said.

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Bayern cannot easily replace a striker like Harry Kane, Dreesen added. “He has a unique way of bringing our game to life and setting the tempo. The coach will find the right answers, I’m absolutely sure of that.”

On Friday evening, the England international striker tore a syndesmosis ligament in the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln . Bayern expect him to be out for several months.

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Michael Olise also picked up an injury against Köln , but could return against Hamburger SV as soon as next weekend. Bayern are also currently without Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz.

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Bayern Munich rumours: Michael Olise and Harry Kane cancel fan club visits

Harry Kane and Michael Olise have apparently cancelled their fan club visits scheduled for Sunday because of their injuries, according to Bild.

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Kane was due to visit the “FC Bayern Fanclub Rot-Weisse-Traun” in Traunstein, while Olise was set to meet the “Schiltberger Bajuwaren” near Augsburg. Their injuries have put paid to both visits.

Kane tore a syndesmosis ligament against 1. FC Köln on Friday and will miss several months for Bayern. Olise also suffered an injury against Köln, but it was “only” a minor bruise. He could return against Hamburger SV as soon as next weekend.

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Bayern Munich news: Pep Guardiola full of praise for Vincent Kompany

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany.

“He was my captain at Manchester City. He helped me a great deal when I took over as City coach, and you could already tell back then that he would become a great coach. I’m incredibly pleased that he is now here in the Bundesliga,” the Spanish coach said in an interview with Bundesliga Magazin.

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Since stepping down as Manchester City head coach last summer, Guardiola has had more time to follow the Bundesliga. He coached Bayern Munich there between 2013 and 2016. “Of course, I now have more time to follow the Bundesliga again – and Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany in particular,” Guardiola said.

The Spaniard has almost entirely fond memories of his three years at Säbener Straße: “Our time in Munich was the best time for us as a family. Our children were five, nine and twelve years old. Back then, we were all together. Today they keep in touch with mum and dad through their phones or social media.”

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