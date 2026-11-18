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Bayern Munich’s new privacy screen is apparently already broken, and Vincent Kompany won’t be pleased. Canada coach Jesse Marsch has also revealed an emotional conversation with Alphonso Davies after the left-back suffered another injury. Bayern news and rumours.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Kompany's anti-spying screen apparently damaged

The Bild newspaper reports that the new privacy screen at Bayern Munich's training ground is already broken, despite only coming into use at the beginning of October.

According to the report, part of the new curtain system that mechanically raises and lowers the blinds has torn. The screen has reportedly even come out of its frame at that point. Strong winds in Munich at the start of the week, reaching up to 65 km/h in places, may have caused the damage.

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That left coach Vincent Kompany, now back on the training pitch after his collapse , with only the pitch directly in front of the first-team building available for secret training on Tuesday. A curtain and two independently controlled blinds can still shield it from view. The other two pitches remained visible, presumably because of the damage.

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In the summer, Bayern demolished the large fitness course installed by former coach Carlo Ancelotti, which cost around €1 million in 2016/17, to create a third pitch for Kompany's secret sessions. They added another privacy screen to shield all three pitches from view.

For now, Kompany must do without the new screen. Bayern have also had problems with the pitch in front of the first-team building: strong gusts have repeatedly pushed its vertical awnings out of their tracks. The club installed that system in summer 2022 under Julian Nagelsmann. The pitch directly beside the part of the building housing the club bosses' offices dates from Pep Guardiola's time. It cost €80,000 in autumn 2013.

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Bayern Munich news: Marsch reveals emotional conversation with Davies

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has spoken about an emotional conversation with Alphonso Davies following his latest injury . The Bayern Munich left-back suffered another torn thigh muscle fibre during the international break.

“We had a very heartfelt conversation after the game. Alphonso told me he didn’t want people to think he didn’t want to be with the national team. That’s on his mind,” Marsch told OneSoccer.

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Davies played only a few minutes at the home World Cup in the summer, also because of a thigh injury, and Canada fans criticised him for it. Some accused the 26-year-old of not giving everything for his country and instead saving himself for the German record champions. Davies had already missed numerous internationals, partly because he suffered a cruciate ligament tear while with the national team last year.

Marsch has now pushed back against those accusations. “He loves being with us and representing his country. Even being captain is a great honour for him,” he said. Davies had complained of pain before the match in which he was injured and underwent an MRI scan, but it showed no abnormalities.

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Davies then suffered his injury after just six minutes on the pitch, without contact from an opponent. “He didn’t feel right, and he now knows that in those situations he has to give himself a break and listen to his body. Of course we want Alphonso in our team. He is our best player. When you see how he has played for Bayern recently, it’s exciting. But we all want what’s best for him,” Marsch explained.

Davies later revealed that he had damaged several miller’s buckets out of frustration . “I lost it in the dressing room; I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. His exact recovery time remains unclear. Bayern said only that the lightning-fast fan favourite would be “absent for the time being”.

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Bayern Munich fixtures: Bayern's upcoming matches

Date Competition Match Friday, 20 November (20:30) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Köln Wednesday, 25 November (21:00) Champions League OSC Lille vs Bayern Munich Saturday, 28 November (15:30) Bundesliga Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Tuesday, 1 December (20:45) DFB Cup Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC Friday, 4 December (20:30) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs SC Paderborn