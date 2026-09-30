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Bayern Munich, news: Sepp Maier urges caution over Jonas Urbig

Speaking to the Münchner Abendzeitung, Sepp Maier urged patience over Jonas Urbig.

"The hype around Urbig is too much for me," said the goalkeeping legend, while stressing that his criticism was not explicitly aimed at Bayern Munich's prospective new number one: "Not because I don't think the lad is good - quite the opposite. He has huge talent. But all of this is happening far too quickly for me."

Urbig is already being tipped as Manuel Neuer's successor in the Bayern goal and is also seen as a potential first-choice keeper for the Germany national team. According to reports, the former Cologne player will start in goal for the DFB team for the first time in the Nations League clash with Serbia.

For Maier, that rise has come too soon. "A few good games, and suddenly he's supposed to be Germany's new number one. Why? Let him first become number one at Bayern Munich," he said, pointing out that Urbig is still behind established rivals in each case. The fact that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is initially Jürgen Klopp's number one at Ajax Amsterdam is also understandable for the 82-year-old. "What's so bad about that? He is 23 years old. Ter Stegen has played at the highest level for years."

Before bigger things come into view, Urbig needs regular game time and must prove himself at the highest level. "He has to play, gain experience, make mistakes, play Champions League and show that he can come back after a bad game. You do not become the national team goalkeeper on the basis of a prognosis," Maier stressed, adding: "Potential doesn't save a single shot for you on Saturday. You don't get experience in training, and not by everyone talking about how good you might become one day either. You have to get in goal and deliver."

Still, the Munich club legend believes Urbig can make the leap into the absolute world class "at some point". "He has what it takes. But there is a whole lot between 'at some point' and 'now'."

This season, Urbig also agreed with Neuer that he would be in goal regularly. So far, in the still young campaign, that has produced two appearances (VfL Osnabrück and SV Elversberg), in which Urbig conceded the same number of goals.

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Bayern Munich, news: Nathaniel Brown opens up on FCB move

Nathaniel Brown has revealed how his €55 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bayern Munich came about this summer.

"To be completely honest, I wouldn't have thought Bayern would even get in touch with me. And then it all happened so quickly!" said the versatile left-back in an interview with the Munich club magazine 51 and went on: "When my agent told me about the interest, I said straight away: I don't want to hear anything else. I'm from Bavaria, I can stay in Germany and I'm joining the best team in the country, one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Following positive talks with coach Vincent Kompany, Brown said he was immediately fired up. "And my family and my friends are all big Bayern fans too. So there were no two opinions about it. It was immediately clear to me that I wanted to join Bayern," he said.

Brown also explained his choice of squad number 11. "Some people were surprised by my choice. But there just weren't that many numbers left, and even 21, which I had in Frankfurt, was already taken. So I thought to myself: why not try something new? Why not 11?" he said, adding: "I can also be used in an attacking role, so in a way it suits me as well. Maybe it was just meant to be - and that's a good thing."

Early in the season, Kompany did use Brown in the number 10 position. At left-back, Alphonso Davies is currently just ahead of him.

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