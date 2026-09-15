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Bayern Munich, news: Hainer hints at contract extension for Freund

Bayern president Herbert Hainer has hinted that sporting director Christoph Freund is set for a new deal. "The board is working on it and I am very confident that Christoph Freund will extend," Hainer said on Monday evening at a gala marking the 80th anniversary of Bayern's basketball department.

At the end of August, the Munich club had already extended the contracts of chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and board member for sport Max Eberl ahead of time. Both signed until 2029. In recent days, Dreesen and Eberl had also said they were confident Freund would soon follow.

Freund joined Bayern Munich from RB Salzburg in 2023 and his current contract expires next summer. The 49-year-old Austrian is involved not only in the search for new signings, but also acts as a link with the Campus.

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Bayern Munich, news: Hainer responds to Hoeneß remark about Eberl

Weeks of debate had preceded Eberl's contract extension, fuelled in part by a much-quoted remark from club patron and supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß. Just before the DFB Cup final at the end of May, Hoeneß said the chances of Eberl getting an extension were "60 to 40" and that there were still "doubts" about his work.

Hainer, though, insisted there had never been any internal concerns. "I would absolutely dispute that there was a long back and forth. You in the press always made that. We always said we would decide in August. And in August we decided," Hainer said.

When asked specifically about Hoeneß's statement, Hainer replied: "Because you kept asking him. But the supervisory board - I have said this a few times already - goes about its task constructively and consistently. And that is exactly how we decided it." Hoeneß also addressed his remark from the time at the event and praised Eberl's development.

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Bayern Munich, news: Oasis to play at the Allianz Arena in 2027

Oasis will play two concerts at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena next summer. The Munich club announced that on Monday evening. The performances will take place on 2 and 3 July 2027.

Bayern Munich, fixtures: FCB's next matches