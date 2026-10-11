More news and rumours about Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich: ratings and individual reviews against FC Augsburg

Huge blunder: Manuel Neuer fell victim to a curious plan

Vincent Kompany's crazy BVB confession

Bayern Munich news: calls for Harry Kane to return to England

Dion Dublin wants Premier League clubs to move quickly and bring Harry Kane back to England from Bayern Munich.

"Harry Kane could be in the starting line-up for any Premier League team. Any Premier League team, it doesn't matter," the former England international first told BetVictor and stressed: "Every Premier League club would take him right now, one hundred per cent."

Manchester United in particular would suit Kane well, Dublin believes. His former club had already been heavily linked with the goalscorer before Kane's move from Tottenham Hotspur to the German record champions. "United have fancied him for a long time, talked about it too much. If you want him, go and get him!" demanded the 57-year-old. "Even at 33, 34, 35, I would still keep Harry for a year or two because with intelligent movement he just keeps getting himself into good positions."

For Dublin, neither Kane's age, he turned 33 in July, nor a potential transfer fee demanded by Bayern should put anyone off. "Even if he signs a new contract there, give them the 70 or 80 million, whatever they want, because you need goals! Why do you buy Harry Kane? So that he scores goals," he said.

For now, though, ManUnited would get nowhere with an offer for Kane. The Englishman is reportedly on the verge of extending his contract, which still runs until 2027. Both the Three Lions captain and the executives around board member for sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund had recently made it known that they would like to continue working together. However, a final agreement has not yet been reached.

Speaking on Saturday, Freund said: "There is currently no new update. The talks are good, we are very, very positive. Everyone knows that we definitely want to extend Harry's contract. He feels extremely comfortable here, but we have said that often before." Kane recently explained: "We are pretty close. I feel comfortable. It won't be too much longer before there is an announcement."

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Bayern Munich news: FCB top a statistic across Europe

The CIES Football Observatory, the international centre for sports studies, says no other club in Europe currently match Bayern Munich in one defensive statistic.

The German record champions allow the fewest shots on goal across all 32 European leagues. On average, only 4.9 shots per game are said to be heading towards the goal of Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig, who are sharing the position this season as well. From Europe's five biggest leagues, only one other team features: Barcelona. The Catalans sit 10th with a figure of 6.68.

Even in Saturday's 2-2 against FC Augsburg, in which Neuer conceded the fastest goal in Bundesliga history after only eight seconds, only five shots hit the Munich goal despite the two goals conceded.

Bayern Munich in first place: these teams allow the fewest shots

Bayern Munich (Germany): 4.9

FK Kharkiv (Ukraine): 5.84

Panathinaikos (Greece): 6.12

FK RFS (Latvia): 6.19

Dinamo Moscow (Russia): 6.27

Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal): 6.34

Hajduk Split (Croatia): 6.50

LNZ Cherkasy (Ukraine): 6.51

Benfica Lisbon (Portugal): 6.58

Barcelona (Spain): 6.68

Bayern Munich fixtures: FCB's next matches

Date Competition Match Tuesday, 13 October (9pm) Champions League Viking Stavanger vs Bayern Munich Saturday, 17 October (6.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Wednesday, 21 October (9pm) Champions League Bayern Munich vs Arsenal



