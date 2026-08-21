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Bayern Munich news: Fierce criticism of Uli Hoeneß over Klopp comments

DFB vice-presidents Ralph-Uwe Schaffert and Hermann Winkler have hit out at Uli Hoeneß over his comments to Sky about Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp. The Bayern Munich honorary president had warned against setting expectations too high for Julian Nagelsmann's successor and spoken of a "friendly takeover" that the DFB and its "regional princes" had allowed.

Schaffert said Hoeneß' comments "clearly show" that the Bayern patron "knows neither the structure nor the decision-making processes of the DFB". He added that neither sporting managing director Andreas Rettig nor his successor Per Mertesacker (from 1 January), nor sporting director Rudi Völler, could "seriously be accused of not being professionals in the football business. The same applies to supervisory board members Alexander Wehrle (VfB Stuttgart), Hans-Joachim Watzke (Borussia Dortmund), Oliver Leki (SC Freiburg), Oke Göttlich (FC St. Pauli) and Steffen Schneekloth (Holstein Kiel)".

For Schaffert, Hoeneß' claim that the supposedly clueless "regional princes" had decided on Klopp's appointment was also "far removed from reality".

Winkler struck a similar note and said: "You do not have to take every word Uli Hoeneß says seriously, but false things do need to be corrected: The regional associations do not decide on the national coach at all. That is done in the supervisory board of DFB GmbH. And it is a good thing that both professionals and amateurs are represented there."

Speaking to RTL and Sky , Hoeneß had stressed that he was "not a great friend of hero worship". Klopp was "already being given a status as if he can walk on water. He cannot change everything by laying on hands either," added the 74-year-old, explaining that Klopp had to be "given time". "A lot will get better," he said, but people should not believe "that he is the Messiah".

Hoeneß also criticised the fact that Klopp's adviser Marc Kosicke had been "bought in as well". "I do not know exactly what he is supposed to do there. He has a player agency and he has that as managing director. The shares too. I consider that a problem. The whole thing looks to me like a 'friendly takeover'. Klopp and co have taken over the DFB, and I think that is wrong."

In response, Schaffert said Hoeneß had "apparently missed" the fact that the business shares in question "had already previously been sold by Mr Kosicke. The Kosicke personnel matter was carefully discussed in the supervisory board and then decided positively". It "cannot hurt to inform yourself properly about topics before commenting on them - critically or even disparagingly".

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Bayern Munich news: Talent Cassiano Kiala extends long term

Cassiano Kiala has "extended long term" the contract he previously had with Bayern Munich until 2027. The German record champions announced that on Friday. The club did not provide exact details on the length of the contract.

According to Bild, the 17-year-old's new deal runs until 2031. Kiala joined the FCB Campus from Hertha BSC in summer 2024 and made his professional debut under coach Vincent Kompany in December last year, featuring in the 4-0 win over 1. FC Heidenheim at the age of 16.

Freund said in the club's press release: "We think Cassiano is capable of a lot and want to gradually bring him closer to our first team. He is the second-youngest debutant in the history of Bayern's professional side, has already taken on responsibility as captain of the Germany Under-17 team and has everything needed to make his way at Bayern. Last season he was unfortunate with injuries - now we are looking forward to the next steps with him."

Kiala is regarded as a huge talent. It is understood that he is already considered capable of making the permanent step up to the professionals. The negotiations had previously been quite tough. Several top clubs are said to have been vying for Kiala's services, and his father is even said to have met officials from Chelsea and Manchester City. He is represented by Gestifute, the agency of star adviser Jorge Mendes.

The junior international has long since recovered from the syndesmosis ligament tear he suffered in February. During pre-season, Kiala was again part of the professional squad and most recently also featured in the friendly against 1. FC Heidenheim.

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