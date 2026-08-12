More news and rumours on Bayern Munich:

Which goalkeeper Neuer recommends Klopp for with the national team

Gnabry overtaken. He is Bayern's biggest pre-season winner

It concerns a Musiala transfer. Turkish reporter apparently arrested

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Will FCB make a move in the Premier League despite their declared transfer halt?

Harry Kane has become a one-man show up front at Bayern Munich after loanee Nicolas Jackson returned to Chelsea. The question now is whether the England striker will get back-up after all.

Italian sports journalist Nicolo Schira reports that the German record champions want to fix that and have made an enquiry for Brentford's Igor Thiago. According to the report, the parties have already held initial talks, although Schira did not reveal any further details.

Thiago, 25, joined the Premier League club in summer 2024 and was one of the most dangerous forwards in England's top flight last season. He scored 25 goals in 40 competitive appearances across all competitions for Brentford, 22 of them in the Premier League alone. He also added another goal with an assist.

Still, the Brazilian is unlikely to come cheap. His contract at Brenford runs until 30 June 2031 and, according to reports, there is no release clause.

Against that, Bayern's bosses only recently said their incoming transfer business was done. Bayern therefore do not actually want to sign any more players in the current transfer window.

At Säbener Strasse, a back-up for Kane was reportedly not a major priority anyway. Bayern instead found the reinforcements they wanted at full-back and on the flanks in Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt and Ismael Saibari of PSV Eindhoven. They also already have Serge Gnabry in the squad, a player who can fill the centre-forward role.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Plenty of interest in FCB talent

Several clubs in Germany and abroad have apparently taken an interest in Bayern Munich talent Felipe Chavez. That is according to Sky.

The report says VfL Wolfsburg, SC Paderborn, Spain's Deportivo La Coruna and an unnamed top-flight club from Portugal are all keen on the 19-year-old midfielder.

Under coach Vincent Kompany, Chavez enjoyed a strong pre-season, but his chances of regular first-team minutes still look slim. Bayern are therefore said to be considering sending the jewel out on loan for another season.

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Bayern Munich, news: Neuer leaves career door slightly open

Manuel Neuer still has not made a final decision on whether he wants to end his career at Bayern Munich at the end of next season.

Speaking to Sky, the 40-year-old left the door slightly open to continuing beyond the 2026/27 season: "Nothing is 100 per cent. It is not set in stone either, but the probability is high," he said.

Only a few weeks ago, the long-serving former Germany goalkeeper announced that he was heading into what is expected to be his last season as a professional footballer. "I don't play the matches to say: This is my last game - regardless of whether I may have been in one stadium or another for the last time. But it strongly looks like I will stop," Neuer said at Bayern's training camp at Tegernsee.

Neuer also said that, under normal circumstances, he would probably already have ended his career this summer. "I would perhaps have stopped in 85 per cent of cases, but in this team and with the staff and coaching team it is simply fun." His contract runs until 2027.

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Bayern Munich, news: Youngsters get new squad numbers

Bayern Munich have announced the official squad numbers for several youngsters for the coming season. The following players have been given the following numbers:

Cassiano Kiala #30

Wisdom Mike #36

Maycon Cardozo #49

Tim Binder #46

Filip Pavić #43

David Santos Daiber #47

Bastian Assomo #48

Bayern Munich, fixtures: FCB's next matches