Bayern Munich goalkeeper Jonas Urbig looked dazed after Saturday's 2-2 draw with visitors Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in Munich, in the eighth round of the Bundesliga.

Urbig took a blow to the head from the knees of Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka, an incident which saw Jobe Bellingham's goal for the visitors chalked off.

The Bayern Munich stopper later made light of it in conversation with German newspaper "Bild" , saying: "Everything is fine, except that I took two knees to the face."

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Bayern, though, are taking no chances. The club are monitoring Urbig closely to see whether any further symptoms emerge.

Should any signs of concussion appear, his involvement against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday will be in doubt. Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also looks unlikely to recover in time for the match.

The Bavarians head to Atletico, at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" stadium, in the fourth round of the Champions League. It's a big one for Bayern, who drew their last two rounds in the competition: 3-3 with Norway's Viking and 2-2 against England's Arsenal.