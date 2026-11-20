Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

To widespread outrage, Bayern Munich sold Matthijs de Ligt in 2024 instead of Dayot Upamecano. Their careers could scarcely have diverged more since.

Vincent Kompany took over as Bayern Munich coach in summer 2024 and, according to reports at the time, immediately pushed for an unpopular decision over the club's central defence.

Bayern had five centre-backs: Dayot Upamecano, Min-Jae Kim, Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Dier and new signing Hiroki ito. One had to leave. The club hierarchy reportedly wanted to sell Upamecano, but Kompany saw great potential in him, particularly his pace. The new coach reportedly favoured selling de Ligt instead.

The Dutchman eventually moved to Manchester United for €45 million. After a nightmare year, the club now consider selling him. Upamecano, by contrast, has developed into one of the world's best centre-backs at Bayern Munich. A decision that looked questionable at the time has proved spot on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Petition called for Matthijs de Ligt to stay at Bayern Munich

A year after Upamecano's €42.5 million move from RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann wanted another top-class centre-back in 2022. Matthijs de Ligt arrived to widespread surprise, with Bayern paying Juventus Turin a hefty €67 million for the former Ajax Amsterdam wonderkid. The move was hailed as a coup despite the fee: the then 22-year-old was considered one of the world's most promising centre-backs.

Related Topics

De Ligt lived up to expectations. After his first season, he finished second behind Jamal Musiala in the vote for Bayern player of the year. He was Munich's most reliable centre-back in his second season too. His self-sacrificing style of play and approachable manner made him a fan favourite. Now Bayern wanted to sell him instead of the injury-prone, error-prone Upamecano?

To stop the sale, Bayern Munich fans launched an online petition titled "Keep de Ligt! Wir wollen de Ligt!", which said, among other things: "Selling Matthijs de Ligt would be absolutely the wrong decision and we would certainly regret it enormously. That is why we are using our voice to draw attention to the fact that we must NOT make this mistake!"

Advertisement

Some 71,840 people signed the petition. "That touches my heart," de Ligt himself said. But Bayern Munich's hierarchy ignored the fans' wishes and sold him to Manchester United in mid-August.

IMAGO

Dayot Upamecano extended his contract in early 2026

Kompany then mostly paired Upamecano and Kim in central defence. Despite occasional mistakes, the partnership worked well overall. De Ligt struggled at his new club and quickly drew criticism from sharp-tongued English TV pundits, as seemingly every Manchester United signing has for years.

Advertisement

"It’s not about us feeling vindicated. Matthijs de Ligt was a top centre-back too," sporting director Max Eberl said in November. "But we had to make a decision somehow. We made it, and it’s working." By the following 2025/26 season, the rethink apparently prompted by Kompany had proved spot on.

Alongside new signing Jonathan Tah, Upamecano found stability at an impressive level. In early 2026, that earned the Frenchman, now 28, a lucrative new contract until 2030 and a substantial signing-on fee reportedly worth €20 million. De Ligt, meanwhile, suffered a back injury after a somewhat better spell in autumn 2025 and was sidelined.

IMAGO

Advertisement

Manchester United: Why has Matthijs de Ligt been out for so long?

United's then coach Ruben Amorim called it a "minor issue", but he had badly underestimated it. De Ligt suffered numerous setbacks and returned to training only after months out. He still needed surgery in May, ruling him out for the rest of the season and the World Cup with the Netherlands national team.

De Ligt did not make his comeback until late October, in the 4-1 defeat against Como Calcio in the Champions League. He has made just one further brief appearance in the competition since. His last Premier League appearance came on 30 November 2025, almost a year ago. Michael Carrick mostly paired Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in central defence. When Martinez was recently suspended, regular right-back Lenny Yoro started in the centre instead. The 20-year-old Ayden Heaven also got playing time in central defence.

Advertisement

United sacked Carrick during the international break and replaced him with Mauricio Pochettino, extending a curious run for de Ligt . He has never started two consecutive seasons under the same coach in his professional career, and that will hold true next season. Which club he will play for remains unclear.

His lucrative contract runs until 2029, but he has long been considered a candidate for sale. A winter departure is even possible. "De Ligt has to go," club legend Gary Neville demanded recently, for example. Inter Milan and Besiktas Istanbul are reportedly among the clubs considering a move for the still only 27-year-old.