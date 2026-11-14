Algeria continued their positive results in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, after securing an important win over their guests Togo by a single unanswered goal today, Saturday, as part of the third round of the qualifiers for the finals of the 2027 edition.
Algeria preserved their unbeaten record in the qualifiers, and coach Ibrahim Hamdani kept his own impressive run going.
Rami Bensebaini settled it. The defender struck the match's only goal in the 76th minute, handing Algeria three precious points at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Tizi Ouzou.
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For the Borussia Dortmund man, the goal carried a little extra. It took his tally against Togo to four across his professional career, making the Togolese Bensebaini's favourite opponent, level with Bayern Munich, according to French network "stats foot".
Victory lifted Algeria to seven points from three matches in Group One. They opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Zambia, drew 2-2 with Burundi, then saw off Togo courtesy of Bensebaini.
Zambia sit second on four points, Togo third on three, and Burundi fourth on two.
The result stretched Algeria's remarkable run in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying to 23 games unbeaten, 17 wins and six draws.
You have to go back to 16 October 2018 for their last defeat in Cup of Nations qualifiers, a 1-0 loss to Benin.
That one came during qualifying for the 2019 edition. From there Algeria embarked on a run of positive results spanning several qualifying campaigns, reaching the finals more than once and lifting the Africa Cup of Nations itself in Egypt in 2019.
For the technical staff, the win over Togo gave Hamdani a third victory in his first four matches in charge of Algeria, with one draw.
He started with a win over Zambia, then a draw with Burundi, followed by a friendly win over Niger, and now Togo.
No Algeria coach had begun so well since Frenchman Christian Gourcuff, who racked up four straight wins in his first four matches in 2014.
Hamdani took the job last September, replacing the Swiss Vladimir Petković after Algeria's round of 16 exit to Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup. He set about reshaping the side and handing chances to several new faces, while keeping a core group of key players.
Algeria and Togo meet again on Tuesday 17 November in Lomé, in the fourth round of the qualifiers.
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Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.