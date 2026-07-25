Two of Bayern Munich's squad have no future at the club this season. Sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed as much, admitting Bayern are working to find both players a new home during the summer window.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Freund said of João Palhinha and Sacha Boey: "They are training with us, but they will no longer play a major role with us, and they are aware of that. Both are good players, and they will continue training and playing with us, but the plan is for their next step to be somewhere else."

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A loan exit for either man is not off the table, though Freund made clear it isn't Bayern's preferred route. "This is not what we are planning, but nothing can be ruled out in the transfer market," he said.

He added: "I think both of them have a good market. João was an important element in Tottenham staying in the Premier League, while Sacha put in good performances in Turkey, and I see them as two players capable of adding something to many teams."

Bayern Munich's priority

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg backed up that stance. Selling players is Bayern's priority this summer, he confirmed, driven by a direct wish from honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Permanent deals are what the club want, avoiding loans wherever possible. That applies chiefly to Palhinha, Bryan Zaragoza and Boey, while Armindo Sieb could also head for the exit.

Bayern will also listen to exceptional offers for Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies, Plettenberg indicated.

The plan, he stated, is to bring in one new player at most before the window shuts, barring anything unexpected. A new right-back is not a priority right now, he confirmed, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise.



