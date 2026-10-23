"From his point of view, it’s not an easy situation. He isn’t someone with a great deal of experience, particularly when it comes to foreign teams," the former Bayern Munich goalkeeper and chief executive said on "Triple - der Hagedorn Fußballtalk" on RTL/Sky Sport . He added: "The Premier League and Manchester United have not been known for much continuity in the managerial position in recent years."

After the Red Devils' 4-1 thrashing away to Italian surprise package Como 1907 in the Champions League, manager Michael Carrick is reportedly under serious pressure. Manchester United also have just seven points from seven Premier League games, leaving them miles short of their own expectations. His dismissal is said to be only a matter of time, with criticism even coming from players. The day after the Champions League defeat, which may have been the final straw, the respected Telegraph was among those to report that United could appoint Nagelsmann at Old Trafford. Antonio Conte is also reportedly a candidate.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, eight different managers have held the Manchester United job, excluding interim appointments. The position has come under threat almost every year. Even big names such as Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ralf Rangnick ultimately failed spectacularly. Kahn urged the 39-year-old to think very carefully before signing in Manchester, should he receive an offer: "He has to ask himself: What is my next step? Does it have to be the right one? Or do I immediately associate it with an enormous risk like Manchester United, where essentially every manager in recent years has failed sooner or later? (…) You should look very carefully at where you’re going."

Kahn recalls Nagelsmann's failure at Bayern Munich

Reflecting on Nagelsmann's recent jobs, Kahn said: "Bayern Munich and the national team were already big blows for him. You have to think carefully: Where do my strengths lie? Which club can I really help? I think Julian is someone who can develop a club and a team and take them further. Whether Manchester United are the right next step for that is something only he can know."

The DFB and Nagelsmann parted ways after the embarrassing World Cup exit against Paraguay in the round of 32 in the summer. Jürgen Klopp succeeded him. Before his roughly three years as Germany manager, Nagelsmann had managed Germany's record champions until his somewhat surprising dismissal in March 2023, when Thomas Tuchel replaced him. Kahn and then sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were chiefly responsible for that decision.

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Why Nagelsmann's dismissal also cost Kahn and Salihamidzic their jobs

Afterwards, the abrupt departure drew sharp criticism. Bayern had still been in contention in all three competitions when Nagelsmann was dismissed: they were second in the Bundesliga, one point behind, and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the DFB Cup. Tuchel secured the league title on the final day, but went out of both cup competitions immediately, against SC Freiburg and Manchester City. Kahn and Salihamidzic were gone at the end of the season, with unilateral decisions such as Nagelsmann's dismissal also a factor.

Kahn stopped short of advising Nagelsmann against trying to lead Manchester United out of their crisis. "If Julian is convinced that he’s the one who can get Manchester United back on the path to success, then he should try," he said. Roman Weidenfeller, also a guest on the programme, added: "I do think German managers, particularly Julian Nagelsmann, are very popular abroad in terms of their standing."







