Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Carsten Ramelow, president of the players' union Association of Contract Footballers (VDV), has joined the criticism of Bayern's handling of Jamal Musiala, taking aim at the club's decision-makers.

Bayern's bosses sent a "bad signal" in their treatment of Musiala, the former Germany international said on RTL/Sky Sport, adding: "I think the people in charge have scored a real own goal there."

Ramelow, 52, accused Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and his colleagues of losing sight of the person behind the player. "I just feel sorry for the lad," he said. "What many people forget is that, even if players earn much more today than they did in our time, they are all only human. And the mental side is incredibly important in football too." He called the criticism from within the club "unhelpful" and warned it could leave a mark: "I think some of that will stick."

Bayern's image could suffer too. "Bayern were always known as a very socially minded club who helped many former players too. To hear something like this now is, of course, a bad sign," Ramelow said. "Having a discussion like this in public is not really like Bayern. You don't do that."

Advertisement Advertisement

Ramelow rejected the suggestion, raised above all by Rummenigge, that Musiala's contract could be adjusted if the playmaker does not return to his full capabilities following his neurological illness. "We have to be clear about one thing: a contract is a contract. Both sides signed it, and you can't change that."