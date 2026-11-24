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Jamal Musiala's situation is keeping Bayern on edge. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments on Friday, on the sidelines of the home match against Cologne, caused a stir among the club's leadership too. The supervisory board are reportedly unhappy with Max Eberl again.

Philipp Schneider of the Süddeutsche Zeitung reports on the newspaper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast that Bayern's leadership agreed they needed to sit down again with Musiala, his advisers and his family, given his neurological condition and the huge cost of his 2025 contract extension. But they had not agreed Rummenigge's approach internally.

Rummenigge's "coolly calculated appearance" on Sky had "left many at the top of Bayern genuinely shocked". Schneider named no one on the SZ podcast, but saw Rummenigge's intervention as aimed particularly at Max Eberl.

The board member for sport, like coach Vincent Kompany, had always backed Musiala publicly . Eberl had also negotiated his costly contract extension a year and a half ago. According to the SZ, various complex clauses and "side agreements" could bring the attacking player, who has endured a difficult spell recently, as much as €30 million a year. Schneider said Bayern "did not actually understand them down to the last detail at the time". The annual amount the German record champions must pay Musiala could therefore "rise by a really substantial sum".

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Were Rummenigge's comments on Musiala also an attack on Max Eberl?

Rummenigge had opposed the new Musiala contract Eberl negotiated in spring 2025, "when nobody knew about the condition yet". He ultimately approved it "completely" as a supervisory board member, though. According to a report by Stern on Monday, honorary president Uli Hoeneß did the same.

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Musiala's huge salary increase from €9 million to €25 million a year and his €22 million signing bonus had caused controversy among the decision-makers. They accused Eberl of letting Musiala's camp, led by his agent Christian Schmid, dictate the pace. That annoyed Hoeneß, normally a strong supporter of Eberl. The Stern report describes Schmid as "cold and ruthless" and the contract he negotiated as a "masterpiece" from the player's perspective.

"At least one of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's fingers is always pointing at Max Eberl when it comes to Jamal Musiala," SZ reporter Schneider claims. Schneider believes Rummenigge's comments on Friday were another attempt to position himself against the board member for sport and show: "Look who is trying to correct this mistake again. It's not Max Eberl, but his superiors once more." According to Stern, Hoeneß apparently sees it similarly.

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Eberl reportedly faced criticism at the regular supervisory board meeting the Monday before last. Hoeneß is said to have raised his voice because Eberl had done nothing about Musiala's situation for six months. He reportedly accused Eberl of continued "inactivity".

When the supervisory board voted at the end of August to extend Eberl's contract until 2029, Rummenigge had already been the only member to abstain explicitly . He made clear that he took a much more critical view of the board member for sport and had even come close to derailing Eberl's extension on his own.

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"I thought for a long time about whether to vote 'no' on Max's extension. It was only during the meeting that I decided to abstain," he told the Abendzeitung at the end of September. "I stand by that."

Uli Hoeneß had also long been critical of extending Eberl's contract. His "60-40" comments on the sidelines of the cup final in May caused considerable controversy. Eberl had since become much more open with him, Rummenigge and president Herbert Hainer in particular. He kept the senior Bayern figures much better informed and thus earned his contract extension.

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Bayern Munich: What did Rummenigge say about Musiala?

Uli Hoeneß and Jan-Christian Dreesen had already made contentious comments in the preceding days about a possible adjustment to Musiala's contract. On Friday, Rummenigge went further, claiming that Musiala was very unlikely to regain his former level because of his neurological absence seizure disorder.

"What we know unfortunately suggests it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has often shown here in this stadium," Rummenigge told Sky. The supervisory board member also more or less confirmed that he wanted Musiala to agree to a pay cut as a gesture during this period. They needed to "talk to the player, to the family and above all to the agency, because, with all due respect, these sums are no longer feasible", Rummenigge said.

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Eberl indirectly disagreed shortly afterwards. "It's legitimate to be worried, especially when what's happened has happened," Eberl said after the 1-1 draw with 1. FC Cologne. "But we see him in training and we see how he has handled this period over the past 16 or 17 months, with all its difficulties."

These were "all things that make it hard for a young player like him to find his flow. When we see him, hear him and get a sense of him, we are convinced he can get back to that level," Eberl continued. He indirectly contradicted Rummenigge and others, saying "those of us on the sporting side have a different conviction."