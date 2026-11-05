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Europa League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille live today: Where to watch on TV and online

RTL and RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille live in Germany. You'll find the broadcast details below.

Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille: Recent results

Bayer Leverkusen have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, the Werkself lost 2:4 to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Their 5:2 win against Nürnberg in the DFB Cup was a highlight. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded ten.

Marseille have won three of their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 2:0 win against Toulouse in Ligue 1, following a 4:3 victory over Le Havre. Their setbacks came in the Europa League: a 0:1 defeat against Olympiakos and a 1:0 goal conceded against Sturm Graz. Across their last five matches, Marseille scored twelve goals and conceded four.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Form

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Head-to-head record

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: The tables