According to a report by The Athletic, Los Blancos have contacted Leipzig and spoken to the Bundesliga club's decision-makers about Diomande. Real are said to be actively working to lure the 19-year-old to the Bernabeu.

Brahim Diaz leaving Madrid would give those efforts another push. The Morocco international is considered a candidate for sale, with Diomande viewed as a top-class replacement in attack.

Landing the Ivory Coast international this summer is, however, a mammoth task. Leipzig do not want to let Diomande go again so easily after just one year, and the Saxony club are said to have already rejected an offer from Liverpool FC worth around €100 million in transfer fee. Anyone wanting to sign Diomande will likely need to make an offer in the region of €130 million.

PSG were recently considered favourites in the battle for Yan Diomande

So far, not even Paris Saint-Germain have been willing to spend that kind of money. The Champions League winners are seriously interested in Diomande and had until recently been regarded as the leading favourites to sign him. If Real are genuinely serious, that would add a fresh twist to the tug of war over the dribble-strong youngster.





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Diomande remains under contract in Leipzig until 2030. RB would likely like to offer the Ivorian a new deal on improved terms to boost the chances of him staying. Last summer, Leipzig paid CD Leganes a transfer fee of €20 million, and Diomande made a flying start to his first Bundesliga season.

He scored 15 goals and supplied 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. At the World Cup, Diomande then became a regular starter for Ivory Coast and registered one assist in four tournament appearances. The Ivorians were knocked out in the round of 32 by Norway, losing narrowly 2-1 to Erling Haaland and co.