Batshuayi and Abraham won't come back in January, says Sarri

The Blues boss also hinted that his club may be in the market for a winger, rather than a striker as the transfer window opens

Maurizio Sarri says that he won't ask for Michy Batshuayi or Tammy Abraham to return in January from loans with and , despite Olivier Giroud facing around a month on the sideline.

The loan duo have had mixed fortunes in their spells on loan with Batshuayi having spent a lot of time on the bench at his club, scoring just three times in his first six months.

are understood to be looking for other clubs to loan Batshuayi to, cutting his spell short with Valencia.

Abraham has 14 goals in 19 games at Championship outfit Aston Villa, as Chelsea's striker duo of Giroud and Alvaro Morata have failed to find the net on a consistent basis over the first half of the season.

The transfer window has opened and Chelsea have been looking into the possibility of signing Gonzalo Higuain from in a swap deal with Morata.

The move appears extremely complicated due to arrangements involving not just Chelsea and Milan, but also , who still technically own the 31-year-old's registration having loaned him to their rivals.

Sarri, though, is more concerned about his lack of options in wide positions, with Eden Hazard having taken to the role of false nine well in recent weeks and will not be tempted to bring back either Batshuayi and Abraham this month.

"No [I don't need another striker], because I have the option with Hazard in this position," he said. "We have Morata and Hazard can play very well in this position as we have seen in the last two, three matches. So I think that in the moment I don’t need another striker.

"Maybe another winger, because now we are in trouble with the injuries of Pedro, of Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, so I have the option, and what an option for the striker. But at the moment I have no option for the wingers. "

Hazard has scored 10 goals and added nine assists so far this season, which sees Sarri’s side sitting fourth in the table at the start of 2019.

The club are next in action on Wednesday against .