Bad news for Chivu’s Inter and Gattuso’s national team. Alessandro Bastoni has not yet recovered from the injury he sustained during the derby against Milan, following a challenge on Adrien Rabiot, and is not fit: following training and the Romanian manager’s press conference, it is now officialthat he will miss the away match against Fiorentina in Florence, scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Franchi.





PLAYOFFS AT RISK? - The Nerazzurri defender took part in part of the session with the squad, but will not be travelling to Florence with the team. This development also directly affects Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy squad, who must play their World Cup play-off in less than a week and may have to do without the Inter defender ahead of Thursday evening’s semi-final against Northern Ireland: Bastoni will nevertheless travel to the training camp in Coverciano.





THE LATEST FROM INTER - Apart from Bastoni, Chivu will certainly have to do without Lautaro Martinez and Mkhitaryan. The Armenian has been sidelined with a thigh injury, whilst the Argentine captain has not yet trained with the squad: despite this, he may still travel with the team to Tuscany.