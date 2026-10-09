The Iraqi Football Association are moving to bolster the senior national team's coaching staff with an Iraqi assistant coach in the coming period, part of their preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The push comes amid efforts to steady the ship after a disappointing Gulf Cup.

According to "Al-Araby Al-Jadeed", the plan is to appoint an Iraqi coach to work under Australian boss Graham Arnold, with the finer details set to emerge soon.

Younis Mahmoud, president of the Iraqi Football Association, confirmed on Thursday evening that the federation intend to add a new coach to the technical staff. The identity of that coach and the terms of his arrival, he explained, would be settled later.

Mahmoud also pointed to a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, where he laid out files relating to the association's work and ways of supporting it. Those discussions, he said, would be made public through the media in the coming period.

Iraq's campaign begins against Tajikistan on 10 January at the 2027 Asian Cup, which runs in Saudi Arabia from 7 January to 5 February. They then face Australia on 14 January before meeting Singapore on the 19th of the same month.

The Lions of Mesopotamia are desperate to rediscover their rhythm on the continental stage. They crashed out of the recent Gulf Cup at the group stage, drawing 1-1 with Oman, beating Kuwait 3-2, then losing 2-0 to Saudi Arabia.