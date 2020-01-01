Barkhuizen continues impressive form in Preston North End’s draw against Wycombe Wanderers

The South African found the back of the net for the third consecutive time for Alex Neil’s men at Deepdale

Tom Barkhuizen was on the scoresheet as played out a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s Championship game.

The forward was afforded his ninth league start and made the most of the opportunity, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

The South African played in midfield along with Scott Sinclair and Daniel Johnson behind Sean Maguire, who led the attack.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring as early as the 14th minute of the encounter, beating goalkeeper Ryan Allsopp with a fine strike.

Garath McCleary then levelled proceedings for Gareth Ainsworth’s men in the 48th minute with a well-taken effort.

Scott Kashket gave Wycombe Wanderers the lead for the first time in the game in the 76th minute and as the match was looking to end in the favour of the visitors, Preston North End got a late equalizer.

Jason McCarthy turned the ball into his own net to ensure the encounter ended in a share of points at Deepdale.

Barkhuizen featured for the duration of the game while Nigerian forward Onyedinma played for 79 minutes before he was replaced by Matthew Bloomfield.

Anglo-Nigerian Adebayo Akinfenwa was on parade for 84 minutes for Wycombe Wanderers before he made way for Alex Samuel.

With the result, Preston North End are 15th on the Championship table after gathering 20 points from 16 games.

Wycombe Wanderers, meanwhile, remain in the bottom three with 11 points from the same number of matches.

Barkhuizen has now made 17 appearances across all competitions for Preston North End, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

He will be expected to continue his impressive form when Alex Neil’s men take on in their next league game on December 9.