Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Barcelona collide with Ronaldo-owned Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday, with Camp Nou staging the game. Xavi's side got the season off to a slow start with a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano, but exploded into life with a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad the following week and they will be eager to gather momentum in front of the home fans.
Newly promoted Valladolid suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Villarreal in their opening game of the campaign, but steadied the ship somewhat with a 1-1 draw against Sevilla last time out. However, things do not get any easier with a trip to the heart of Catalunya coming up.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream live online.
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid date & kick-off time
Game:
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid
Date:
August 28, 2022
Kick-off:
6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET
Venue:
Camp Nou, Barcelona
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Valladolid on TV & live stream online
Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV are showing the game between Barcelona and Real Valladolid in the UK.
ESPN Plus (ESPN+) has the broadcasting rights to La Liga games in the U.S., so it is available to stream through that channel.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Premier Sports 1
La Liga TV / Premier Player
US
ESPN+
ESPN+
Barcelona squad & team news
Barcelona confirmed a 24-man squad for the game, which includes newly registered signing Jules Kounde, who could be in line for his competitive debut. There is no place for USMNT start Sergino Dest, who could be on his way out of the club.
The Catalan outfit have a considerable attacking depth from which to draw, with Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay and Raphinha among the forwards on the panel.
You can see the confirmed Barca squad for the game below.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Pique, R. Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, S. Roberto, Alba, Eric, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Pedri, Pjanic, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards
Dembele, Lewandowski, Memphis, Fati, Ferran, Aubameyang, Raphinha
Real Valladolid squad & team news
Jawad El Yamiq will miss the game due to suspension after being sent off last time out against Sevilla, while strike duo Gonzalo Plata and Shon Weissman are the only injury concerns for Valladolid head coach Pacheta.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Masip, Asenjo, Aceves
Defenders
L. Perez, J. Sanchez, Olaza, El Yamiq, Escudero, Fresneda, Torres, Feddal
Midfielders
K. Perez, Aguado, Monchu, Malsa, Mesa, Villa, I. Sanchez, Tuhami, Fernandez
Forwards
Leon, Weissman, Plano, Plata, Guardiola, Gassama, Arroyo, Plaza, Vallejo