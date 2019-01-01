NXGN
Barcelona target Andre Onana extends Ajax stay

The Cameroon international has agreed to a new deal that will keep him at the Johan Cruyff Arena till 2022

Andre Onana has agreed to an improved contract at Ajax.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for the Eredivisie side since progressing to the senior team in 2016 and played a key role as the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit reached the 2017 Europa League final.

This season he has kept 14 clean sheets in 25 league appearances, making a number of saves to keep Erik ten Hag’s men in the race for the league’s top prize with five points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven.

His impressive performance has seen Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shown interest in bringing him back to the Camp Nou in the summer, having started his career with the side’s youth team at the age of 13.

However, the goalie who put pen to paper on a new deal till 2022 on Thursday admitted that the decision was tough but his quest to play regularly influenced his choice.

"This extension means that I will stay here for at least another season," Onana told club website.

"It was a difficult choice. But I am a young keeper, I have to play. At Ajax I am sure, that is still the question at top international clubs.

“Moreover: Ajax has done a lot for me. important to give something back to the club. Hopefully we will win many prizes together in the coming period. "

 

