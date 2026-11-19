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Ebrima Tunkara is regarded as one of the most promising talents at the La Masia academy, boasting great technical ability and tremendous physical attributes.

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According to Sport, German coach Hansi Flick is keeping a close eye on Tunkara's progress and regularly calls him up to first-team training so he can get used to the demands of football at that level.

Ebrima Tunkara wears the number 10 shirt for the reserve side and is only 16. He turns 17 in March 2027, so he has plenty of time to grow.

His development as a player continues, and his market value keeps climbing as he waits to take his first steps with Barcelona's first team.

An injury at the start of the season kept him out for almost three weeks, but he has made a full recovery.

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Flick named Ebrima Tunkara in his squad for the last two La Liga matches against Deportivo Alavés and Atlético Madrid. He hasn't given him any minutes yet. The idea is to build his experience.

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In the meantime, Tunkara keeps featuring in every reserve-team match in the Spanish second division, honing his talent and raising his level while he waits for his chance from Hansi Flick.

Transfermarkt has published the market values of the world's best under-17 players. The list features minors, but it often points to the names worth watching and the players who deserve the spotlight.

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Tunkara sat fifth in the November edition, valued at 5 million euros. Only four players rank above him, and all of them have already appeared in the top divisions of their countries' leagues and played first-team minutes.

Alongside its ranking of the most valuable under-17 players in 2026, Transfermarkt also compiled the 20 most valuable players in history who had not yet reached the age of majority.

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Barcelona dominate. Lamine Yamal tops the list, his market value having peaked at 90 million euros.

Second is Max Dowman, Arsenal's promising youngster and the player who leads the current rankings, with a market value of 50 million euros.

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Third place goes back to Barcelona: their former number 10 Ansu Fati, whose market value reached around 25 million euros when he was the same age.