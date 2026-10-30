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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Barcelona star ruled out against Alavés: Raphinha's injury grabs the headlines

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
J. Kounde
Raphinha
Spain

Flick turns to the reserve-team players

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Barcelona wrapped up their final training session on Friday at the Joan Gamper Sports City, preparing to host Deportivo Alavés in matchday 11 of La Liga on Saturday.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Jules Koundé was among the most notable absentees from the session, ruling him out of the manager's plans for the match.

The French defender couldn't train with the group all week and won't be ready in time for the Alavés clash.

Koundé joins three other defenders sidelined through injury: Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart. Dani Olmo and Roony Bardghji complete the list of absentees.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

With his backline in such disarray, Hansi Flick once again turned to the reserves.

Guillem Víctor, the 19-year-old right-back, took part alongside Álex Campos, the 18-year-old right-sided centre-back.

Both appear to have a chance of making the matchday squad. Campos has already featured in Barcelona's squads for the clashes with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The players trained at a high tempo and great intensity, with one clear goal in mind: return to winning ways and hold on to top spot in La Liga.

Ibrima Tunkara also continued to feature, a 16-year-old who can operate as an inside midfielder or playmaker.

Youth team goalkeeper Max Bonfill joined in too, training alongside Joan García, Wojciech Szczęsny and Dominik Livaković.

The session opened with small-sided games that gradually ramped up in intensity, before the media left the facilities. Journalists are only permitted to watch the first 15 minutes of training.

During one contested ball, Raphinha felt pain after an unintentional collision with Fermín López, who rushed over to apologise immediately.

A few anxious moments followed. Then the Brazilian raised his thumb to signal he was fine, before carrying on at full intensity.

Flick must now find the right answers to a defensive crisis that these multiple injuries have left in tatters.

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