Barcelona send a special message to Messi on the night of his international farewell

Barcelona seized the moment as Lionel Messi turned the final page of his Argentina chapter against Benin, posting a special message of welcome and tribute to their historic captain and saluting an eventful international career in the Albiceleste shirt.

The final whistle at the Monumental had barely sounded, Messi having scored his last goal and set up two more, when the Catalan club published a message across its official accounts in several languages.









Addressed to the Argentine star, it read: "From the gold medal in Beijing 2008 to an unforgettable career that saw history written at every step with the Albiceleste.. congratulations Leo on continuing to make the Argentina shirt ever more symbolic and iconic!".

Barca had followed the farewell night closely. In the hours before kick-off, the club's coverage centred on the team's daily training sessions, before handing a special celebratory space to the Argentine Flea the moment he brought his distinguished international journey to a close.



