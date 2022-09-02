Barcelona seal free transfer for Chelsea left-back Alonso as Xavi's summer revolution continues

After signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton, Thomas Tuchel decide he no longer required the services of Alonso paving way for his Chelsea exit.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso as Xavi's summer revolution at Camp Nou continues. The Spaniard had been linked with the Blaugrana for several months, and fell further down the Blues' defensive pecking order following Marc Cucurella's arrival at Stamford Bridge from Brighton in August.

Alonso initially joined Chelsea in the summer of 2016 from Fiorentina and made over 150 Premier league appearances for the London club, but has now decided to take on a new challenge with Barca.

How much will Barcelona pay for Alonso?

Chelsea terminated Alonso's contract on deadline day, allowing Barcelona some breathing room to complete a free transfer once the window had shut.

What is Alonso's Barcelona contract?

Alonso has also signed a one-year contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2023.

Where will Alonso play for Barcelona?

Alonso is primarily a left-back and can also play as a left-wing back in a three-man backline.

Xavi likes to play in a 4-3-3 formation, and Alonso is set to face stiff competition from Barca veteran Jordi Alba for the spot on the left, with the 33-year-old occupying the position for over a decade.

Alex Balde is another player who operates on the left of the defence. The 18-year-old has spent his formative years at La Masia and has Barca DNA ingrained in him. He got regular minutes in pre-season and even started in the Joan Gamper trophy against Pumas UNAM. He has since played two games in La Liga, as Barcelona maintain an unbeaten league start.