Barcelona sack Koeman as head coach following dismal start to season

Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman as head coach following Wednesday's defeat at Rayo Vallecano.

The loss left Barcelona in ninth place in the La Liga table, having won just four of their opening 10 league games.

The Blaugrana have also struggled in the Champions League this term, which led to Koeman's ouster after just over a season in charge.

What was said?

"FC Barcelona has dismissed Ronald Koeman tonight as coach of the first team," a statement released by the club said. "Club president Joan Laporta informed him after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad this Thursday at the Ciudad Deportiva.

"FC Barcelona wants to thank him for the services provided to the team and wishes him good luck in his professional career."

Article continues below

Rayo loss accelerated Laporta's decision

Laporta had lost faith in Koeman several weeks ago, Goal understands, but he had remained in charge despite a slow start to the season.

But after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Rayo, which came on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico at the weekend, Laporta felt that a change was needed immediately.

More to follow...