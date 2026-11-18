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He has played just 12 minutes this season, but that was enough to put his name among the elite. Inside Barcelona, there is a firm conviction that the young Egyptian striker possesses something rare that few have, and Bojan Krkić, the football coordinator responsible for closely monitoring the development of young talent at Barcelona, has come out and said so openly.

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Talk of Barcelona signing an out-and-out striker dominated the summer, and the club never hid that Julián Álvarez was their main target. The player himself did what he could to wear the Barcelona shirt, but Atlético Madrid stood firm and forced Barça to look at other options.

In the end, Hans Flick hit on the brilliant idea of trying Raphinha as an out-and-out striker, and Gabriel Jesus also joined. But there was another important step: giving Hamza Abdelkarim a key role in the first team.

Opportunities have been scarce for the Egyptian under the German coach. He has played just 12 minutes this season across two La Liga matches: 4 against Rayo Vallecano and 8 against Getafe. That doesn't mean Hamza isn't highly valued at the club.

The coaching staff are convinced of his enormous potential and see him as a major striker in the making. That's why his name keeps coming up around the club despite his limited appearances.

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The newspaper "Sport" also reports that the club are delighted with the Egyptian striker's attitude and humility. This season he has moved between the first team, the reserve team and the youth team, and his behaviour has been exemplary throughout.

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He even played in the youth league on the day of the Aston Villa match, coming off at half-time so he could join Flick's squad. It's a small detail, but it says plenty about his professionalism and total commitment.

Bojan Krkić heaped praise on Hamza Abdelkarim on Wednesday during an interview alongside Barcelona sporting director Deco on the programme "Tot Costa" on "Radio Catalunya".

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Bojan is the coordinator of Barcelona's football department, and his role is closely tied to the young players. Ask him about the squad's promising young talents and he knows exactly what he's talking about, especially at centre-forward. He played there himself.

In the quick-fire round, Bojan Krkić was asked to pick the number 9 from outside Barcelona he considers the best in the world, and which one he prefers. He didn't hesitate, but he answered in a different way, by defending Barcelona's own strikers.

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"We have the best strikers in the world," said Bojan, an answer brimming with confidence in the club's current project.

He then named Hamza Abdelkarim and made a prediction about the Egyptian: "What's more, we have a young player who will be among the best: it's Hamza Abdelkarim. He showed his goalscoring instinct during pre-season. It's a rare quality, and we have him."

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Those words confirm the sporting management's faith in the Egyptian, and the coaching staff feel the same. Hans Flick has always praised him, even though finding him a place in the starting line-up has been difficult with Raphinha in brilliant form and Gabriel Jesus making the most of his minutes.

Giuliano Belletti also praised Hamza's attitude when he had to reinforce the reserve team. Speaking to "Sport", he said: "It's about having the humility to understand this change in the team's dynamics. I have no complaints about any player who was in the first team and then joined us. There has always been great enthusiasm, and Hamza has that enthusiasm too."