Barcelona face a growing scramble for young Dutch defender Rav van den Berg. Manchester United have entered talks for the Twente teenager, and with six other Premier League clubs chasing the 18-year-old, the price of a deal the Catalans tried to close last summer looks set to soar.

Manchester United have received glowing reports on van den Berg, whose abilities their scouts rate highly, according to Spanish newspaper "Sport". Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brentford, Everton and Sunderland all join the queue of suitors.

Barcelona had already made their move for the Dutchman, tabling an offer worth around 8 million euros. Twente refused to budge. They view him as one of the promising talents who could shape the club's future, and they feel no need to rush a sale.

Standing 1.95 metres tall, van den Berg stands out for his left foot, his ability to build play from the back and his physical strength. Those qualities make him an attractive option for Barcelona's sporting management, who want to bolster the defence with young players capable of developing over the long term.

Barcelona's interest is nothing new. The two parties have been in contact in recent months, and van den Berg has spoken openly about the Catalan club's interest, calling Barcelona one of the biggest clubs in the world in a nod to his willingness to make the switch.

United's arrival and the clamour from the rest of the English clubs hand Barcelona a fresh headache. The player's contract with Twente runs until June 2029, which gives the Dutch club a strong hand in negotiations and eases any pressure to sell quickly.