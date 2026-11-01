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FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Barcelona's former spokesman: a 13-5 record in titles is strangling Real Madrid

Originals
H. Flick
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
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Champions League
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Germany
Spain
England
Greece
France

The Catalan side thrashed Deportivo Alavés (6-1) yesterday, Saturday.

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Toni Freixa, the former candidate for the Barcelona presidency and the club's former spokesman, has played down the fallout from the Catalan side's defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Losing to two strong teams is natural over a long season, he argued, warning against turning every stumble into a crisis or feeding pessimistic narratives about the team's future.

Writing for the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Freixa said Barcelona's record start in La Liga sparked a state of euphoria that perhaps went beyond its justified limits. He stressed, though, that the team has the ability to recover its level and prove its strength once again during the season.

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The writer pointed to last season. Barcelona lost at home to Paris Saint-Germain, fell 4-1 to Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan, and scraped a 2-1 win over Girona with a goal in the final minute, before losing to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He also recalled what became known as "the dirty November" in the 2024-2025 season, the expression used by coach Hansi Flick at the time. Barcelona lost to Real Sociedad, drew with Celta Vigo, then suffered three consecutive home defeats against Las Palmas, Leganes and Atletico Madrid.

Despite those difficult periods, Freixa pointed out, Barcelona went on to collect five of a possible six domestic titles across the two seasons. Stumbles do not necessarily mean there is a crisis, he affirmed, because the team is capable of overcoming them and returning to winning ways.

"End-of-the-world narratives"

The former presidential candidate took aim at those who turn every defeat into a catastrophe and feed end-of-the-world narratives about the club. The motives behind it, he reckoned, are tied to Barcelona's historic dominance in recent years.

Over the last 12 seasons, he said, Barcelona have collected seven La Liga titles and six Copa del Rey crowns, against four league titles and one cup for their rivals Real Madrid. That gap of 13-5 is choking the white camp "and explains the panic they feel at the prospect of the gap widening further this season".

Barca have been doing very good work for some time and will keep proving it this season, Freixa concluded, despite attempts by some parties to push things in the opposite direction, as he put it.

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