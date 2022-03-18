Barcelona’s Aubameyang moves up to third in Europa League scoring charts

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalled Munas Dabbur's Uefa Europa League goal haul after netting the winner against Galatasaray in the Round of 16 second leg duel on Thursday.

After going down in the 28th minute, Barcelona fought back and equalized nine minutes later, before Aubameyang scored the winning goal early in the second half.

The strike, which was the forward's second in the competition since joining Barca, took Auba to third in the all-time scoring charts for Europe's secondary club competition.

"The Uefa Europa League is a favourite competition for Aubameyang and he now has 24 goals in 47 appearances and is joint third on the list of scorers from the group stages and beyond since it was renamed after being formally known as the Uefa Cup," Barcelona, who will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals, posted.

"The Gabon striker is level with Munas Dabbur and just two behind Aritz Aduriz on 26 and six behind all-time leader Radamel Falcao."

Following previous wins against Valencia, Napoli, and Elche, Thursday's victory was Barcelona’s fourth away win in a row as they recover from a poor start to the season.

It was also the fourth time since the turn of the year when the Catalan side have fought back to win, since doing so against Linares in the Copa del Rey, and against both Atletico Madrid and Elche in La Liga.

The victory in Turkey also means they are on an 11-game run without a defeat in all competitions, which is their best run in two years. Their most recent defeat was at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in the extra time of the Copa del Rey on January 20.

Aubameyang’s manager Xavi Hernandez revealed he was satisfied with the team’s performance but warned that meant nothing ahead of their meeting against Real Madrid in the El Clasico this weekend.

Article continues below

"[Thusrday] was important. It is a European competition and we want to go far," the Spaniard said in Istanbul, as per Marca.

"You could say that we are in a good place [ahead of El Clasico], but that means nothing, I have seen that many times before. It will be very difficult. It will be tough. I believe that we played a great match.

"We played with personality. We attacked well, we were patient and we came back in a difficult stadium."