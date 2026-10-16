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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
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Barcelona reap the rewards of Deco's project: shocking losses for Manchester United

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Leeds United vs Manchester United
Leeds United
Manchester United
Premier League
Como vs Manchester United
Como
Al Hilal vs Al Hazem
Al Hilal
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Spain
France
England
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Germany

Fortune swells and losses explode

Barcelona have spent the summer proving they can marry sporting excellence with economic good sense, and the work of Deco and Hansi Flick is now bearing obvious fruit. The club have deepened their squad and lifted the market value of their signings by more than 116 million euros. Elsewhere, the heavyweights have bled money, with Manchester United and Saudi side Al-Hilal leading the losses.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona's return to the 1:1 financial fair play rule let them sign players normally again. That freedom allowed Deco's sporting department to build a balanced squad with at least two options in every position, at similar levels, and sometimes even superior ones.

That depth showed up on the pitch. Barcelona kept their identity and style regardless of who played, racking up ten wins in their first ten official matches at a rate of 4.3 goals per game and a shot every four minutes.

Results were only half of it. A study by the "CIES" football observatory found Barcelona increased the value of their signings by more than 116 million euros over the past five years, with homegrown players left out of the calculations.

Include those academy graduates and the Catalan club would have been a candidate to climb higher still. Eintracht Frankfurt topped the ranking with an increase of 527 million euros, with Real Madrid just behind on 526 million.

Rising valuations across several of their stars drove Real Madrid's gains. Their actual capital gains amounted to 27 million euros, against 499 million euros in notional gains. Kylian Mbappe, a free signing now valued at more than 160 million euros, and Arda Guler, whose value jumped from 30 to 125 million euros, made up an important part of that increase.

Saudi clubs went the other way, watching the value of their assets fall sharply. Al-Hilal posted the worst return of any club in the study, with losses amounting to 502 million euros. In Europe, Manchester United were hit hardest, down 405 million euros.

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