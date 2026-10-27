Barcelona face La Liga investigation after alleged assault on Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga during El Clasico defeat

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Barcelona’s miserable week has gone from bad to worse as the club now faces potential disciplinary action following ugly scenes during Sunday's El Clasico. The Spanish league is set to take action after a spectator appeared to target Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during the visitors' celebrations at Camp Nou.

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Ugly scenes mar El Clasico finale

Kylian Mbappe had just netted a decisive winning goal for Los Blancos, a strike sparked by brilliant build-up play from Camavinga. As the triumphant Real Madrid players rushed to celebrate near the home supporters at Camp Nou, the atmosphere quickly turned hostile.

A spectator leaned over the barriers and violently swung a flagpole at the French midfielder. Camavinga’s concerned teammates quickly intervened, dragging him away from the touchline to prevent any further physical contact with the agitated crowd.

The chaos did not end there. Missiles, including a water bottle, rained down from the stands, though none struck the Madrid star. The hostile environment forced a stadium-wide announcement and a temporary suspension of play lasting several minutes.

Match officials log touchline disturbances

Referee Juan Martinez Munuera took immediate note of the hostile crowd behaviour. The official documented the flagpole incident and the thrown projectiles in his binding post-match report, laying the groundwork for further regulatory scrutiny.

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Acting on the referee's official submission and external reports, La Liga chiefs have decided to escalate the matter. According to The Athletic, the Spanish top flight will formally report the alleged assault to the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) disciplinary committee.

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Authorities will now review stadium footage and match broadcasts to identify the individuals involved. The disciplinary committee must then decide the severity of the sanctions to be imposed on the Catalan giants, who are now awaiting their fate.

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Barca's perfect start crumbles under pressure

The off-pitch controversy caps off a disastrous few days for Barcelona. A painful Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain has now been instantly compounded by a bitter domestic defeat to their fiercest rivals.

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Sunday's loss abruptly ended the club's impressive nine-match winning start to the league campaign. Real Madrid capitalised on the slip-up, slashing the gap at the top of the La Liga standings to a mere three points.

While fierce rivalry is a natural hallmark of El Clasico, Spanish football authorities remain keen to stamp out physical aggression. Barcelona executives are now dealing with an unwanted pile-up of poor results, injury issues, and disciplinary headaches all arriving at the worst possible time.

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Awaiting the disciplinary verdict

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Barcelona must swiftly regroup on the pitch while awaiting the outcome of the Spanish Football Federation's investigation. Any heavy sanctions, such as partial stadium closures or hefty fines, would inflict further damage on a club grappling with a sudden dip in form.

The Catalan side will desperately hope to move past this week's double heartbreak. Maintaining their slender three-point advantage at the La Liga summit is now their sole priority as they look to leave the weekend's controversies behind them.