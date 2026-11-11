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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Barcelona player on the verge of a return after seven months out with a serious injury

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Barcelona Atlètic have received positive news regarding the progress of attacking midfielder Juan Hernández, after the young player began touching the ball again, a new step within the final phase of his rehabilitation programme to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

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Hernández is 19 years old. He suffered the injury at the end of last April, then went under the knife to repair a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament.

That was the injury that halted him during one of his best spells with Barcelona Atlètic. He had caught the eye with a string of outstanding performances and earned more than one chance to train with the first team under Hansi Flick.

For a player enjoying a remarkable season, the blow landed hard. He had scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists in 30 matches, making him one of the standout members of the reserve side.

Barcelona's management rewarded him for all that by renewing his contract until 2028, with an option to extend for an additional season.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the player began his recovery with a special training programme in the gym at the Joan Gamper facility, before gradually moving on to work with the ball. It is a sign of how well he is responding to the various stages of rehabilitation.

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Hernández is one of the talents Barcelona are banking on for their future project. He came through the club's youth sides and caught the eye with Barcelona Atlètic, the reserve team that competes in the Spanish fourth division, and he earned chances to feature in the first-team squads under Flick last season.

On 23 April, Barcelona officially announced that the player had torn the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during a training session at the sports city, confirming he needed surgery.

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Right now, Barcelona have no desire to rush his return and risk a possible setback, even though around six and a half months have passed since the operation.

The timing of this positive news matters for Barcelona Atlètic, who are struggling with a long list of absences. Several of their players have been called up by their national teams, and the injuries to Landry Farré and Guille Víctor pushed the club to request the postponement of their fixture against Girona B.

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Winger Sama Noumoko is following a similar rehabilitation path, with his return to the pitch expected during next January.

Juan Hernández is one of the brightest rising attacking talents in the "La Masia" academy. He joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from the youth ranks of Real Zaragoza and worked his way up through the club's teams until he reached Barcelona Atlètic.

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Versatility sets the Spaniard apart. He can operate as a playmaker, feature on the wings or lead the line as an out-and-out striker, building his game on individual skill, the ability to drive forward with the ball and a knack for creating chances.

Barcelona's management showed their faith in the Spain youth international by renewing his contract in February 2026 until 30 June 2028, with an option to extend for an additional season, after deciding to officially promote him to the reserve side.

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He has also appeared in first-team squads before, including the one for the Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague. The coaching staff are clearly tracking his development and weighing up a future opportunity with the senior side.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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