Barcelona have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, one of the club's most notable deals of the current window. They landed him for just 10 million euros, convinced he was a market opportunity too good to pass up.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Jesus fell outside Mikel Arteta's plans this season, with just one year left on his Arsenal contract. That pushed both player and club to hunt for a new destination, before Barcelona moved to seal the deal at the weekend.

The 29-year-old arrives having recovered from a serious knee injury that kept him off the pitch for around 11 months since 2025. He insists he is back to full fitness, telling reporters on his arrival at El Prat airport that "the knee is perfect" before passing his medical successfully.

Barcelona had initially agreed a two-year contract with the player, with the option of a third year subject to specific conditions and targets. In the end, they amended the agreement and handed him a fixed three-year deal.

That decision speaks to Barcelona's belief that Jesus can rediscover his best form. The club see him as an important addition to an attack that lacked a settled alternative at centre-forward, with the exception of young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim and the option of using Raphinha there.

Jesus is expected to inherit the number 9 shirt worn by Poland's Robert Lewandowski, beginning a new chapter at Barcelona. He will need to prove his readiness quickly in the coming training sessions.

The club have not ruled out including the Brazilian in the squad for Sunday's match against Valencia. His coaching staff, though, do not want to rush him back after such a long absence.