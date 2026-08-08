Barcelona offer condolences to Messi and pay tribute to his late father

Spanish club Barcelona have paid tribute to Jorge Messi, father of their historic star Lionel Messi, who died today, Saturday, at the age of 68 in the Argentine city of Rosario after a battle with illness.

Argentine sources confirmed he passed away in the early hours of this morning at one of the clinics where he had been receiving treatment.

Barcelona said, in a statement published on their official accounts: "The president of Barcelona and the board of directors express their sincere condolences on the death of Jorge Messi, father of Barcelona player and legend Lionel Messi, and convey, on behalf of all Barcelona supporters, their condolences to the Messi family."

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The Catalan club added: "Barcelona thank Jorge Messi for his commitment to our club, and for his trust in us at the beginnings of the footballing career of his son Leo, and in the years that saw his career reach the highest levels of brilliance," before closing their statement with the phrase: "Rest in peace."

Jorge Messi was one of the most important figures in his son's career. He took charge of his sporting and professional affairs from his earliest years and accompanied him during the move from Argentina to Barcelona at a young age, before Lionel became one of the greatest players in history.

According to the clinic where he had been receiving treatment, the death occurred at two o'clock in the morning. Staff revealed no further medical details out of respect for the family's privacy.

Real Madrid also issued a statement offering their condolences to the former Barcelona star on the death of his father.



