Barcelona moves for Neymar and Lautaro 'not impossible', says Abidal

The Blaugrana sporting director has suggested that the club will look to bring in a world-class attacking duo this summer

director of football Eric Abidal says a bid to bring Neymar back to Catalunya is "not impossible".

Neymar left Camp Nou for in acrimonious circumstances in August 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million (£187m/£245m) but suggestions of a return have lingered ever since.

The Brazilian star's time in has not always been easy with injuries and off-field issues blighting his bid to challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best player.

But he, along with striker Lautaro Martinez, are seemingly on Barca's wish-list.

Martinez has enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign to date at San Siro, scoring 16 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Abidal told Mundo Deportivo : "It depends on planning, passports and many things.

"The important thing for me is the sporting aspect, trying to have a stronger team to reach our goals as a club.

"But having talented players like Lautaro, Neymar or others would always be good for the club.

"I don't see it as impossible. We will try to work for that."

It has been reported that Neymar has a clause in his contract that would enable him to leave the Parc des Princes for €170 million (£143m/$187m) at the end of the season.

"It gives you a price, but the price would be the same for all clubs. not just Barca," added Abidal, whose public exchange of views with Lionel Messi over Ernesto Valverde's exit means he may not be in the job long enough to oversee summer recruitment.

"The decision is always that of the player.

"If we can do that signing it would be good but we're always thinking that Barca has the philosophy of seeing what happens in the B team and youth teams.

"We always take into account what is already here when we do our planning."

Barca were linked with a number of top players during the January transfer window, and reportedly had an £85 million ($111m) bid for international Richarlison rejected by Premier League outfit .

No marquee names ended up arriving at Camp Nou before the winter deadline, but deals for Palmeiras ace Matheus Fernandes and Sporting Braga's Francisco Trincao were agreed , with both players set to join up with their new team-mates in this summer.