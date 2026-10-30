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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Barcelona move to sign world champion: new deal on the horizon

Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur
P. Porro
Premier League
LaLiga
Spain
England

Who is he?

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Barcelona have set their sights on Pedro Porro. Reports claim club president Joan Laporta wants to bring the Spain right-back from Tottenham Hotspur to bolster a backline marshalled by German coach Hansi Flick.

The "Barca Reservat" podcast, hosted by Barcelona experts Xavi Campos and Laia Tudel, revealed that the Catalan club are weighing up a move for the 27-year-old. They value his work at both ends of the pitch, and the partnership he struck up with compatriot Lamine Yamal when the pair played together at the World Cup.

Pairing Porro with Yamal could hand Barcelona extra bite down the right, thanks to the understanding the two forged on international duty.

Tottenham's plight in the Premier League, where they languish in fourteenth, could make the full-back's exit a realistic option too.

Next matches
TOT

TOT

Premier League

31 Oct 2026

CRY

CRY

BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

A financial condition holds up the deal

Porro joined Tottenham in the summer of 2023 from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon for 40 million euros. Transfermarkt now puts his market value at around 45 million euros.

Pulling off the deal, though, won't be simple. Barcelona must sell before they buy, raising funds in the winter window to land the Spanish defender.

Well-informed sources inside the club point to Jules Koundé as one name that could depart, with Barcelona looking to reshuffle their defensive options. The team have been hit hard by injuries to Eric García, Xavi Espart, Andreas Christensen and Koundé.

These defensive plans follow Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid in the Clásico, the Catalan side's first loss of the season.

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