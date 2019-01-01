Barcelona move a 'dream come true' for Boateng

The 31-year-old joined the Blaugrana on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo on Monday

Kevin-Prince Boateng described his move to as a "dream" after the midfielder's shock loan switch was confirmed on Monday.

Boateng, 31, j oined the La Liga giants on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo for the rest of the season, with an €8 million (£7m/$9m) purchase option included.

Barca will pay a €2m loan fee for Boateng to feature for them the remainder of the season.

The former and midfielder said it was a dream to get an opportunity to play for Barca.

"I'm very happy. It's a big honour to be here and have the possibility to play for this great club," Boateng told Barca TV.

Article continues below

"For every kid who starts to play football I think it is a dream to play for a club like Barcelona, so for every player and especially for me it's a big dream come true."

Boateng only arrived at from in July last year, making 15 appearances for the club.

Boateng has been included in Barcelona's squad for Wednesday's trip to , and could be set to make his debut.