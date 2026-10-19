Barcelona monitoring the fine form of their former player in the Netherlands

Angel Alarcon's gamble on leaving Barcelona in search of minutes is starting to pay off.

The winger was the hero as Utrecht beat Twente 2-1, scoring twice to turn the game on its head and bank three huge points in the Dutch league.

According to Sport newspaper, Barcelona are still tracking his progress. They hold 25% of the value of any future sale, so every step forward could mean more money in the Catalan club's pocket.

Where it all lands will become clear at the end of the season. Porto, meanwhile, retain a buy-back option worth 3 million euros, plus another 25% share of the value of any future transfer.

Back to the match. Twente went ahead in the first half, then Alarcon struck right at the start of the second to level it up.

By the 63rd minute, the Spaniard had proved his knack for making the difference all over again. He collected the ball on the left, squared up his marker and found the corner with a diagonal strike. Comeback complete.

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None of this arrived out of the blue. Alarcon had already scored in the 3-1 win over Volendam, taking his tally to three goals in two games.

Those contributions are proving decisive for Utrecht, who have won three of their last four and found a young forward whose influence grows by the week.

A La Masia graduate, Alarcon played for Barcelona's first team before leaving the Catalan club for Porto's reserve side.

Portugal gave him the environment he needed. He performed well, edged closer to the first team and started to rebuild his reputation, enough to catch the eye of other clubs.

Utrecht were the next stop. He joined in January 2026 on loan from Porto, with a clause allowing the Dutch side to buy his contract outright.

The Eredivisie looked like the place to keep developing and play regular football. His recent displays have turned that progress into numbers and results.

At 22, Alarcon has heads turning again thanks to his dribbling, his ability to change a game and his eye for goal.