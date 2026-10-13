Galatasaray against Barcelona has written itself into Turkish football history through the widest of doors, with Tuesday's second-round Champions League group stage meeting with Hansi Flick's side becoming an unprecedented economic and security event.

Turkish outlets including "Sozcu" and "Turkiye Today" report that ticket prices hit 75,000 Turkish lira, roughly 1,360 euros at the current exchange rate. That officially makes it the most expensive football match in Turkey's history, a record that lays bare the scale of the excitement surrounding the Blaugrana's trip to Istanbul.

Those astronomical prices did nothing to put Galatasaray's supporters off. Every single ticket sold out, which means the legendary "Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Rams Park", official capacity 53,387, will be packed to the rafters on a night Turkish football fans have waited years for.

The Istanbul club set out the prices behind all the fuss. "Deluxe" topped the list at 1,360 euros, with "Lux" at 1,223 euros and "Classic" at 1,178 euros.

First category seats went for around 906 euros. The remaining categories ranged between 815, 724, 634, 543, 453 and 407 euros, down to the cheapest brackets at 272, 235 and 63 euros. The lowest ticket of all cost around 51 euros.

All this anticipation spilled beyond the sporting and economic side and into security, with Istanbul police arresting nine suspects in a sweeping operation against black market ticket sales on the eve of the match.

"Anadolu" agency, as quoted by "Sozcu", reports that the authorities acted on Monday after receiving information about illegal sales. Officers ran investigations and careful surveillance to identify the suspects and their addresses.

A raid followed. All nine were arrested and taken to police headquarters to complete legal procedures, with controlling the flow of supporters into the stadium now the biggest challenge just hours before kick-off.



