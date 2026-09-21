A Barcelona legend has launched a scathing attack on Real Madrid, insisting they are the team that has benefited most from refereeing throughout history.

Carles Rexach, the former Barcelona coach and one of the club's legends, is back in the spotlight. Today, Monday, sees the release of "Running for Cowards", a documentary about his life produced by Mundo Deportivo in collaboration with Movistar Plus.

To mark the premiere, Rexach sat down for an interview on the programme "Café de Ideas" on Radio 2Cat. Among other things, he tackled the subject of refereeing in the wake of yesterday's Madrid derby, which sparked major controversy.

He said: "Throughout history, Real Madrid have been the team that has benefited most, not only in Spain but in Europe."

He continued: "During my career as a player, we always lost. I thought that the video assistant referee system, which I strongly supported at first, would be more effective. But if there was previously a problem with the referee and his assistants, now we have the same problem plus the video technology officials, and we have made little progress. We are still in the same situation as before."

Barcelona's start to the season has left him optimistic: "It is not about excessive optimism. Things are going well, indeed excellently, but looking at it objectively and without bias, Barcelona are currently at a completely different level from the rest of the Spanish teams."

He went on: "At the moment, the only team capable of competing strongly with Barcelona is Paris Saint-Germain. As for the rest, they do not have any chance. They play at a different pace, they run and they make a great effort. All of these players are convinced of their abilities."

Rexach added: "When you reach the stage of experience, you may feel some fear of failure, but when you are young, things go well."

He concluded: "Barcelona are putting in a brilliant performance. Currently, they are six points ahead of Real Madrid, and when we return from the break, we will face Real Madrid at home soon, and this could make the gap nine points, and then things will start to go downhill (for the Whites)."

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