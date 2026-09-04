Hansi Flick is putting his Barcelona players through their paces ahead of a fourth La Liga outing next Sunday, away to Valencia at the Mestalla.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and Spain midfielder Gavi both completed training with the group, according to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". The session took place on Friday at the "Tito Vilanova" pitch in the club's sports city.

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Jesus, who put pen to paper on a deal until 2029 last Tuesday, had trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday. He didn't keep pace throughout the whole session, though.

Friday was different. This time he went the full distance, meaning Jesus will be available for his Barcelona debut should Flick judge him ready.

For Gavi, it marked a first full session with the group after more than a week out. A heavy bruise picked up against Elche on the opening day forced him off before half-time, and only now has he returned to complete training.

Eyo Martinez, the 17-year-old winger from the Youth "A" side, once again featured under Flick.

This will be Barcelona's final visit to the current Mestalla, barring another meeting in the Copa del Rey later on. Next season the Blaugrana will be greeted by the new Mestalla, once the construction work is complete.

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