Barcelona bossed the ball and racked up the passes against Real Madrid, yet all that midfield dominance counted for nothing. The numbers tell the story: costly errors from their midfielders undermined a Clasico that ended 2-1 to the Royal side at the Camp Nou.

A statistic published by Fermin Suarez via the programme "Què t'hi jugues" laid it bare. Rodri Hernandez and Pedri Gonzalez each gave the ball away 13 times, a sign of the trouble both men ran into.

Pedri struggled most before the break, misplacing 11 passes to Rodri's seven. He grew into the game after the interval, though, threading the decisive pass that let Raphinha pull one back, before Real Madrid closed it out in their favour.

Opta's data confirmed Barcelona's grip on possession at 62.2% against 37.8%. The Catalans knocked about 640 passes to the Royal side's 380.

Shooting told a similar tale. Barcelona mustered 18 attempts, six on target, while Real Madrid managed 10, five of which rattled the woodwork.

None of that numerical edge mattered. Real Madrid scored twice to Barcelona's one and won the expected goals battle too, 1.95 to 1.19, proof of just how dangerous their chances were.

Individually, Rodri led the way for completed passes with 84, with Pedri next on 78 and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni on 44.

Rodri also finished top for touches with 105, ahead of Pedri on 96.

Tchouameni won the ball back 11 times, more than any other player, with teammate Arda Guler next on seven recoveries.

So the figures confirm an old truth. Ruling possession and passing is not the same as controlling a game, not when Real Madrid take their chances better and walk away with a precious Clasico win.