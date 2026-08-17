Barcelona dealt a blow from the Gulf: an unexpected departure

Xavi Pascual has walked away from Barcelona early. The former Barca boss was tied to the Catalan club until 2028, but the Spaniard has chosen to cut his second spell short and start afresh with UAE side Dubai, signing a deal that runs until 2029.

Pascual triggered the release clause in his Barcelona contract for around 400,000 euros at the end of last season, according to Dubai general manager Dijan Kaminiashevic. It was the third campaign running in which the team failed to lift a single trophy.

Signed only last November, Pascual endured a bitterly disappointing final season. Barcelona crashed out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage against Baskonia, missed the EuroLeague knockout rounds, then lost the Liga final to Valencia.

Behind the switch lies a hunger for a fresh challenge. Pascual guided Barcelona to the EuroLeague title in 2010 during his first stint, and he now takes charge of a Dubai side determined to build a squad that can compete hard at continental level.

Kaminiashevic explained that the Spanish coach chose to leave with two years still left on his deal, giving it up to sign new terms with Dubai that closely mirror the ones he held at Barcelona.

The Emirati club's general manager added: "He left Barcelona despite holding a two-year contract, and gave it up in order to sign a new contract that closely resembles the one he had at Barcelona, and therefore it is certain that he did not come for the money."