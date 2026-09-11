Barcelona's 19-year-old Xavi Espart has broken into the list of nominees for the Golden Boy award in the latest update published by Italian newspaper Tuttosport. He has forced his way early into the first team's plans, starting the opening four league matches despite playing at left-back for the first time in his career.

The newspaper that hands out the prize placed Espart on an expanded list of the world's most prominent young talents, restricted to players born in 2005 or later. Interest in him has grown steadily since he caught Hansi Flick's eye during pre-season.

His name doesn't feature only on the main award list. Espart is also competing for the "Golden Boy Web" award, decided by public vote.

Barcelona's nominees for that award also include Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Marc Bernal.

Recent editions of the "Golden Boy Web" award crowned Jude Bellingham, Wildes and Mouzakitis, while Ansu Fati won it in 2020 and Adeyemi in 2021.

The Catalans boast a distinguished record in the main award. They have crowned three of their players in the last five editions: Pedri claimed it in 2021, then Gavi in 2022, before Lamine Yamal took it in 2024. Désiré Doué was the most recent winner.

Cubarsí stands out as the leading candidate this year. Espart's early breakthrough with the first team, meanwhile, has given his standing among world football's brightest rising talents a real lift.